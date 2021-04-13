Smartroof Launches Smartmove Challenge 2021

Smartroof is delighted to launch the Smartmove Challenge 2021 as a fun way to boost the physical and mental wellbeing of its staff, suppliers and customers, win prizes and raise funds to support the mental health charity Mind.

At a time when our health and wellbeing has never been more important, the six month Smartmove Challenge hopes to get people moving for a healthier mind and body, whilst at the time raising much needed funds for the charity Mind, which provides support and advice for anyone experiencing mental health problems.

Set to start on 1st April and end on 30th September 2021, the Smartmove Challenge comprises three activities – walking, cycling and running – with participants submitting their completed miles. Smartroof has a set a collective participant target of 250,000 miles in six months after which the company will donate £2500 to Mind. Its parent company The Keystone Group has committed to match the donation.

“We are hoping the launch of Smartmove Challenge will motivate people to make meaningful and lasting changes to their health. The challenge will also raise vital funds to help Mind, a charity at the frontline of people’s mental health,” commented on the challenge, Kevin Sherlock of Smartroof.

A monthly prize giveaway of an Apple SE Watch is on offer and a Smartroof Challenge 2021 certificate will be awarded to participants who complete a challenge for six consecutive months. Participants who sign up to the Smartmove Challenge will receive a branded sports towel, snood, water bottle and drawstring bag to use while enjoying all the benefits of increased activity.

Mind helps the one in four people in the UK that experience a mental health problem every year. The money raised will fund their vital work including the Mind Infoline, advice services and the campaigning Mind does.