Soapworks Development Receives Planning Permission

Bristol City Council has given planning permission to First Base’s £175 million Soapworks development, which will incorporate a mix of workspace, affordable homes and a food and drink offer close to the city centre. The grade II-listed former soap factory, dating back to the 1860s, will be restored, alongside two new buildings, a public square and new pedestrian routes.

Moreover, the doors of the former Gardiner Haskins warehouse will again re-open to the public, housing an independent food and drink offer, including a purpose-built food hall. The Soapworks is set to introduce more than £200 million in long-term community benefits, which will provide up to 243 much needed sustainable and affordable homes. In addition, there will be new flexible workspace to meet demand in the city centre.

“We are delighted our plans to bring the Soapworks back to life have been granted by Bristol City Council. These proposals will help drive Bristol’s inclusive and sustainable recovery by delivering the new homes and modern flexible workspace needed in the city,” said Lucinda Mitchell, project director at First Base.

“Soapworks will be a live, work, play neighbourhood, with supporting people and planet with a new ecology of independent retailers, food operators and cafes, as well as cultural uses, to attract and retain talent in the city centre. We are already seeing strong demand for the workspace and homes and look forward to working with Bristol City Council and the local community to deliver this exciting project,” Lucinda added.

Masterplanned by Woods Bagot, the development will be set around a new public square including biodiverse green spaces, and will create new pedestrian and cycle routes to the city’s commercial centre at Temple Quay and the cultural quarter at Old Market.