S&P UK Expands Product Range to Meet Demand

Ventilation specialists S&P UK has expanded its range of high efficiency heat recovery units to include the RHE 15000, offering the highest rate of air flow designed for large spaces – a significant upgrade in capabilities for the range.

It comes at a time when there is a huge importance for delivering fresh air into buildings, such as colleges, offices and hospitals. The RHE range uses a Thermal Wheel Heat Recovery to gain the optimum thermal efficacy with a sophisticated control system.

With an increase in demand for fresh air, the RHE 15000 can deliver 4 m³ per second, making it highly suitable for schools and colleges, commercial offices and retail. The unit can be supplied as a standard part or customised to meet specific application requirements.

S&P UK most recently supplied an RHE 15000 as a custom order to include an electric heater to City College Norwich, where the unit was craned four storeys high onto the roof of a major £9.1 million extension under construction.

“We have been supplying the RHE product for a number of years but by expanding the range, this allows the option for us to supply this product with a much higher airflow. As with all our products, we offer our own technical expertise so we worked with the M & E subcontractors for this particular project from recommending the RHE 15000 as the most suitable product based off drawings provided, right through to site installation,” said Lee Page, sales director at S&P UK.

The RHE air handling series are designed for internal and external siting and, as with all S&P products, the units come with a two-year warranty. The custom made RHE units can be manufactured by S&P with a lead time of around 3 weeks from order to shipment.

S&P is a leading global fan, air movement and ventilation systems manufacturer with over 10,000 products supported by personalised technical support. The Spanish owned S&P Group, whose global operations span over 90 countries, includes major R&D centres in Europe, Singapore, USA and Brazil.