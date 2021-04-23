STEPNELL CEMENTS CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS WITH NEW COMMERCIAL BUILDS

COMPLETE construction partner Stepnell has made progress on four commercial schemes for long-standing clients throughout the East Midlands, helping to boost economic growth across the region and supporting the expansion of local businesses.

These projects include a scheme for repeat client MHR – a HR, payroll and analytics software and services firm. After recently completing works on the business’ new car park, the construction firm has been appointed to build its new £9 million two-storey office building with associated under-croft parking, which includes a Grade A fit out, associated mechanical and electrical installation, and hard and soft landscaping.

Tom Sewell, regional director at Stepnell, said: “Our East Midlands office is working hard to support business growth and commercial development in the region in a bid to facilitate economic recovery – both locally and on a national scale. By establishing solid relationships with existing clients, we’ve been able to pick up new commercial projects that will help to expand our portfolio and contribute towards the government’s ‘Build Back Better’ initiative.”

John Mills, chairman at MHR International, said: “At MHR, we are looking to offer our employees the best working environment possible. Last year Stepnell successfully completed our new multi-storey car park project and we are delighted to continue this relationship with phase five of our plan to build two new two-storey office buildings. This will further enhance our facilities at our Britannia House site, which are due to open in March 2022.”

Stepnell’s East Midlands schemes also include two Leicester project completions for Brackley Property Developments, which commissioned the construction of two purpose-built office buildings.

Brackley’s first development, located in the city’s Waterside Regeneration quarter, includes the creation of an attractively designed two-storey office building with ancillary facilities, car and bicycle parking and on-site landscaping.

Tom continued: “With a breadth of experience working on commercial schemes, the team has been able to expertly navigate the limitations of the pandemic to remain on site throughout lockdown, implementing strict health and safety precautions in order to keep our staff members safe and our projects on schedule.”

Brackley’s three-storey high Dock 2 extension of the Dock campus at Pioneer Park in Leicester has also reached completion, boasting 14 individual commercial workspace units for expanding and new businesses. This building will help to support the growth of technology and knowledge-based businesses in the city, offering office and light industrial workspace across three floors.

Stepnell has also started on site at Parker Offices in Market Harborough on behalf of Parker of Leicester Ltd. The scheme, which has been designed by Corporate Architecture Ltd, was awarded to Stepnell following the successful completion of two previous residential projects with Corporate Architecture Ltd and a competitive two-stage tender process, in which the team demonstrated its commitment to the client’s programme drawing on its broad experience and expertise in this sector.

The development includes the creation of a new, three-storey office building with associated drainage, external works and service connections to provide high-end office space for the client to inhibit and lease to local businesses. Stepnell will also be creating a roof top terrace, kitchen facilities and a 32-space car park – incorporating exposed hardwood and external stone detailing to reflect the building’s surroundings.

Tom said: “Establishing strong relationships with our clients is essential, so it’s always rewarding when we win work off the success of previous projects. Client care is a key part of our company ethos and something we take great pride in, so working on multiple projects with clients or receiving recommendations from businesses we’ve worked with in the past helps to reiterate the high-quality work that goes into each and every build.”

