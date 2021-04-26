Student Accommodations and Why They Matter to Your Success

Success, stress, and comfort go hand-in-hand. If you aren’t happy with your surroundings, it’s more stressful, and your academic achievements can decline. The grades you achieved throughout high school came with the comforts of home. To maintain the same level of success, you need to match the coziness of home to your new location.

All-Inclusive Student Accommodation

Moving away from home is stressful. Add in separate bills for the first time in your life, and the stress will increase. When it rises, so does anxiety, which in return, reduces sleep. As you guess, stress, anxiety, and less than seven to nine hours of sleep can easily result in failing grades.

With all-inclusive housing, you don’t worry about paying utility bills, gas, or water on time. The buildings also have central heating. There’s no need to concern yourself with too much or too little temperature control. Additionally, if something breaks, student housing includes 24/7 maintenance to make fast repairs.

No matter how far you’re traveling for school, bringing furniture isn’t fun. It’s bulky, hard to move, and you’ll be missing it on home visits. While most accommodations won’t offer bedding, such as sheets, blankets, and a comforter, they provide the basics—a bed, mattress, mattress cover, and some other basics. Students have access to a shared kitchen, and private studios have more in-room advantages.

Distraction-Free Single-Living

Many student housing options offer private studios. Yes, some of the fun of going to the university is having a roommate to confide in and be your friend while you’re away from home. However, not everyone is compatible with the person they’re paired with, and it can cause friction. Additionally, not everyone wants a roommate. Having one forced on them can be frustrating and stressful. A private studio affords some benefits, such as skipping the hassle of a roommate that distracts you from your goals.

Release Energy with Nearby Entertainment & Social Options

All work and no play isn’t a healthy situation. Everyone needs a break. Living in student housing affords plenty of nearby locations to unwind and de-stress. Regular walks on the beach, time in a beautifully landscaped courtyard, or a few-mile bike ride can clear your head and help you get back to work with a better mood and a body that feels great.

Most locations offer secure indoor bike storage. Physical fitness is essential to maintaining low-stress levels and sleeping better at night. In addition to on-site recreational activities, there are plenty of nearby areas to enjoy nature and have a great time in the town with friends to blow off steam.

With student accommodation in Bournemouth, you don’t need to worry about a thing. Hop on your bed and complete your class’s reading assignments or sit at your desk, pop open your laptop, and finish up that coursework due in a few days. With less stress from your surroundings, success is within your reach.