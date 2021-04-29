TN International gains BBA certification for its Börner roof waterproofing systems

Global roofing specialist TN International has won BBA approval for its specification range of Börner bituminous roofing systems.

Agrément Certificate No: 21/5879 is the first in a series of BBA certificates that cover the manufacturer’s key specification systems, focusing on torch-safe roofing options for both flat and pitched applications as well as zero-fall protected roofs such as green roofs.

Fire performance and roof safety were key considerations in awarding this certification. For fire resistance, the BBA testing found that, when classified to EN 13501-5: 2016, the Börner systems achieved BROOF(t4) for roof slopes below 10°, the highest fire standard possible in Europe. Fire performance figures are laid out in a clear and concise matrix table to help designers identify BROOF T4-accredited systems.

Other key factors assessed for each system included weathertightness, condensation risk, resistance to wind uplift and mechanical damage, and durability, with the anticipated service life certified as being in excess of 35 years.

The certificates cover both stone wool and PIR insulations, with a comprehensive range of thicknesses covered to allow architects and specifiers complete design flexibility in achieving the latest U-values.

In addition, in the BBA’s opinion, the Börner roof waterproofing systems, if installed, used and maintained in accordance with their individual certificates, satisfy or contribute to satisfying the relevant requirements in relation to NHBC Standards 7.1 Flat roofs, terraces and balconies.

The comprehensive certification process included several factors relating to compliance with Building Regulations, as well as other non-regulatory requirements. It also incorporated evidence from independently verified technical specification, assessment criteria and technical investigations, along with design considerations and installation guidance.

Environmental considerations were also taken into account during the certification process. Börner membranes are manufactured from bitumen and polyester, both of which can be recycled to help meet specifiers’ and contractors’ sustainability targets.

TN International business development director Craig Smith commented: “To have won BBA approval for our key Börner specification systems is testament to the quality of the products and our innovative approach to developing market-leading self-adhesive bituminous technology. We also have further BBA accreditations in the pipeline, so it really is exciting times for our roofing team.”

Börner is part of TN International, one of the largest manufacturers of roofing, waterproofing and insulation materials in the world.