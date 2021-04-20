Top 5 Football Stadium Constructions

Since football is the most popular sports in the world, there are several thousands of stadiums, which are capable of hosting football games in spectacular fashion, dotted around the world. Each of the stadiums comes with its own unique architecture, which has been shaped over decades of input from the fans, environment, and more.

Wembley Stadium, England

This is a ground which is regarded as the home of the English national football team and it is located in London, England. Since England is the birthplace of football, Wembley is also considered as the home of the game itself. Naturally, it has witnessed some amazing moments in its extended history. It was first constructed on the site in 1922 before being replaced with the new stadium in 2007. Apart from the FA Cup finals that take place every year, this ground has also witnessed several iconic moments like the 1966 World Cup finals. Foster + Partners along with Populous were responsible for designing this 90,000-seater stadium.

Santiago Bernabeu, Spain

The Santiago Bernabeu is the home for Spanish club Real Madrid. The stadium was initially built in 1944 under the design layout by architects Luis Alemany Soler and Manuel Muñoz Monasterio. Over the years, the stadium has witnessed numerous renovations and expansions. The most recent renovation was proposed in 2014 and it involved a design by architects GMP from Germany. As part of the new renovations and expansions, many new features were brought into the ground like a retractable roof while increasing the capacity to more than 80,000.

Camp Nou, Spain

The Camp Nou is the place where Barcelona CF play their home matches. This ground was built in the 1950s courtesy of architects Francesc Mitjans and Josep Soteras. It has the capability to hold almost 100,000 spectators thanks to the various renovations that have taken place in 1995, 2008, and 2018. As one of the largest grounds in world football, the Camp Nou is a breath-taking site even when there is not much football around.

Old Trafford, England

Old Trafford is one of the oldest constructed grounds on this list after having been built in 1909 by architect Archibald Leitch. The ground serves as the home for Manchester United, who are one of the top clubs in English football. The capacity of the ground is not one of the largest in the world but it is certainly huge amongst English stadiums at 75,000. Old Trafford is also dubbed the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Estádio Do Maracana, Brazil

Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium opened in 1950 and it underwent major renovations for the World Cup 2014. The stadium was designed by seven architects from Brazil like Waldir Ramos, Michael Feldman, and Pedro Paulo Bernardes Bastos. The construction of the stadium was done by engineer Humberto Menescal. In the past, the Maracana stadium has enjoyed capacities of almost 200,000. The construction of the ground lasted for almost 2 years from its inception in 1948. Apart from the major renovation in 2014, two other works have also been carried out.