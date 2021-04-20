Top 5 iconic buildings in the world

The current state of the world makes it extremely difficult to travel around and see some amazing architecture. Yet, it is imperative that architecture lovers should make it a priority to visit new places and see these amazing buildings once normality returns from the coronavirus pandemic.

La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

This is easily one of the finest choices considering the scale and magnitude of construction. The foundations were laid out in 1882 and it has been under construction for more than 100 years now. It is not expected to be complete until 2026. Even though this was not meant to be a cathedral in the first place, the iconic towers and Art Nouveau style make it hard to look beyond this idea. It remains a tourist attraction in Barcelona.

Forbidden City in Beijing

This is an iconic destination located within the massive city of Beijing. In many ways, it is the equivalent of a city within a city. It was originally set to be constructed over 72 hectares back in the 15th century. However, it soon became a symbol of the Chinese government and it has stood in a majestic way for more than 500 years.

Hagia Sophia in Istanbul

This may not be a modern architecture after having built in 537 A.D. Yet, this is one of the defining buildings that has brought about a huge change to the architectural history of the world. It has been able to showcase the Byzantine architecture, as it became a symbol of the biggest cathedral in the world for almost 1000 years before it was ultimately overthrown by the Spanish cathedrals.

Roman Coliseum in Rome

This is one of the iconic structures that was constructed in 72 BC. It was designed as an Amphitheatre to be able to hold around 80,000 spectators. The design and idea behind the construction remains a spectacle even now. The structure was able to accommodate a massive chunk of the audience while being able to fill in and out very fast. It was an arena built for witnessing some amazing gladiatorial contests and public spectacles.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

This is a Gothic architecture and the construction of this iconic building started in 1163. It took almost 2 centuries to complete. Even though recent fires have been able to damage much of the building, a major chunk of the main structure remains intact even now. The coronavirus pandemic has brought an early end to the renovation progress, but it is expected to resume once it is over.

Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

This is one of the must-visits for architecture lovers. Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid designed this structure which was opened in 2012. It is a neo-futuristic building with multiple folded surfaces. It is no wonder that the structure received the iconic design award from the Design Museum in 2014. As one of the few modern buildings which were able to grab the world’s attention, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is a must-visit.