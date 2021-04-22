Trime goes T-ZERO – Diesel-Free Lighting and Power by 2025

Could all contractor and hire firms soon have access to fossil fuel free construction machinery?

This is the proposition put forward by the Trime Group, a leading manufacturer of site lighting, power generation, and associated equipment with their exciting new initiative, T-ZERO PRO. In line with some leading car manufacturers, the company states that they have begun to phase out fossil-fuel equipment and, by 2025, only offer emission-free machinery.

The Trime Group have been designing and building a range of environmentally centred equipment for the past six years from their production facilities based near Milan, Italy. Their X-ECO LED lighting tower has become a worldwide best-seller in the hire, construction, utility, mining, rail and events markets. The X-ECO LED uses long-life LED lamps and is designed to be economically fuel efficient.

Following on from the success of the X-ECO LED, Trime began engineering a complete range of sustainable lighting towers each combining energy-saving, emission-reducing features. Trime now has an extensive line of battery-hybrid, solar-hybrid and solar-only lighting towers that are distributed around the world through their global dealer and distributor network.

A company within the Trime Group, Tekno Proget, manufactures power generation machinery from 4.5 to 670.0kVA for a variety of applications. With the demand for carbon-reducing and low fuel consumption machinery increasing at a rapid pace, Tekno Proget has added a range of battery-hybrid and solar-hybrid power generators into their portfolio. This line currently features single-phase sets, 3.5 kVA, 6.00kVA, 10.00kVA and three-phase generators, 25.0kVA, 45.0kVA, 60.0kVA with 100kVA units soon to be made available. Tekno Proget equipment is available worldwide.

The Trime Group now plans to go even one step further with the introduction of their T-ZERO PRO power module. This advanced system is centred on building a specially designed battery pack that brings together seamless long run times with quick recharging. The T-ZERO PRO power module produces zero noise, zero vibration, uses zero fuel with zero emissions. The batteries are designed to fit on to the outside of the equipment, which helps to dissipate heat more effectively thus preventing overheating, and possible shutdowns. The T-ZERO PRO system is intended to replace many of the diesel, gasoline and LPG powered engines currently fitted to machinery used on construction sites.

The Trime T-ZERO PRO system is nearing the end of a testing phase and will soon move into full production.

The Trime Group is a market leader in the manufacture and supply of environmentally sustainable equipment for the hire, construction, event, rail and utility markets. Trime UK is headquartered in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire; their manufacturing plant is based near Milan, Italy. There are Trime dealers and distributors throughout the world.