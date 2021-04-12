Truck Firm Launches Heavy Plant Division with SANY

Commercial vehicle specialist MC Truck & Bus has launched a new division in partnership with heavy machinery manufacturing giant SANY. MC Plant has won the franchise to undertake the sales, support service and repairs of SANY excavators and other plant for Kent, Surrey & East Sussex. The move comes as SANY continues to establish a regional dealer network across England and Wales after its arrival in the UK in 2015.

New jobs will be created with MC Plant currently hiring specialist technicians and the division will grow organically as business expands. MC Plant will be headquartered at one of the group’s main bases in Larkfield, Maidstone, with support from the company’s existing dealerships in Burgess Hill, Hythe and Aylesford.

All new and used machinery will be sold from Larkfield – the first stock is already on the ground – with mobile technicians working from each site. The new division is headed up by MC Truck & Bus’s hugely experienced truck and plant sales manager Paul Cogger.

He said: “There are very few dual truck and plant dealers in the UK and so this exciting new venture will not only strengthen links with the industries we serve with our current brands but also create dynamic new synergies. This new focus will undoubtedly reinforce relationships with existing and new customers. Our aim is to provide our customers with continuity through their business by offering plant and commercial vehicle services.

“We were honoured when SANY approached us and feel our business foundation of strong service and customer-focused solutions will stand us in good stead. SANY is a global brand in the construction industry, well known for producing many products from excavators and loading shovels to cranes and concrete machinery. Their quality plant, allied to our experience, will lead us to our goal of being the number one excavator & plant supplier in the South East.”

SANY, founded in Lianyuan, Hunan province in central China in 1986 and now headquartered in Beijing, has 25 manufacturing bases and 18 overseas regional headquarters and works with 8,000 suppliers and 400 dealers.

SANY ranks among the top three global construction machinery manufacturers, offers an industry leading five year warranty across its full range of excavators sold in the UK. Established in 1987, independently-owned MC Group is a complete commercial vehicle solutions provider and asset management company. It is comprised of MC Truck and Bus Ltd and MC Rental Ltd. The company, which hires out, sells, services and maintains commercial vehicles from seven locations across Essex, Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, employs 380 staff and has a rental fleet of more than 2,800 vehicles.

MC Group, praised for keeping essential transport services running during the Covid-19 pandemic, was last year named 190th in the prestigious Sunday Times’ special edition of its Top Track 250 listings with sales up nine per cent at £131.8 million. With strong family links across generations, the company also has its own training school. It offers a comprehensive range of services to the commercial vehicle industry, including new and used truck sales, servicing, repairs contract maintenance and preventative maintenance and parts.