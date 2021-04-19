Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon
Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon
Linkedin
Twitter

Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon

Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon

In a letter to industry last week, the Fire Protection Association announced a new change within the LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 incorporating BS EN 12845, clause 12.4.2. due to be issued very soon.

A recent trend from within the industry has highlighted a practice that leads to inconsistencies in design and installation of sprinkler systems that exponentially compromises the effectiveness and speed of sprinkler head activation.

Details of the changes are outlined in the letter to industry, issued by the Fire Protection Association’s Principal Consultant and RISCAuthority Active Sprinkler Rules Working Group convenor, Dale Kinnersley.

The update is expected to be released at the end of June. All customers who have a copy of the Sprinkler Rules, either print or digital, will be provided with the updates.

Read the full letter to industry here.

To purchase a copy of the LPC Sprinkler rules, please visit their website.

Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon

Kenneth Booth
All Posts »
Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon

Latest Issue

Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon
BDC 280. MAY 2021

Related Articles

Update to LPC Rules for Automatic Sprinkler Installations 2015 is coming soon