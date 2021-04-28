Ventive partners with CIH & MTC to design new platform construction system for buildings of the future

After a multi-stage application process, Ventive has been selected to partner with the Construction Innovation Hub (CIH) and the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) to collaboratively develop a new platform construction system that can be deployed at scale, across sectors.

Traditional construction methods, although still favoured by many developers, can fall short in delivery, especially in relation to energy conservation, carbon reduction and building performance (for which read cost, environment, and comfort). With numerous trades and suppliers involved, the margin for error increases throughout a build programme and post-occupancy evaluation often reveals performance levels well below the design target.

Ventive has been designing and manufacturing passive ventilation solutions for over 10 years and is improving the performance of buildings, through the application of science, innovation and modern methods of construction (MMC).

Internal environments are known to affect the health and wellbeing of occupants and heavily impact the energy demand of the building itself. The internal environment for both domestic and commercial properties is under increasing scrutiny, with emphasis on ventilation to reduce the risk of viral infection. Now more than ever, we need to provide healthy spaces to live, learn and work and conserve our precious resources, including energy.

Rob Morrison, Managing Director of Ventive said: “Our perennial focus on cost as an industry has historically meant the emphasis is placed on cost-effective delivery, over the solutions that improve the long-term performance of the building for the people that matter most – the end-users. Embedding the right solutions, at the design stage is critical if we are to ensure our buildings are fit for purpose now and in the future.”

To enable this, Ventive has developed a range of modular, displacement ventilation systems that operate by harnessing natural forces (air buoyancy and wind speed) and recover energy either at zero cost or a fraction of the cost of mechanical solutions. Perfectly aligned to Offsite Construction and MMC, these solutions keep energy demand low, system performance high and the air quality excellent. Ventive’s most recent testing has also shown that displacement ventilation (a strategy for safely removing exhaust air and replacing it with fresh air, without recirculation or mixing) is proven to be an effective way to mitigate virus transmission.

Rob Morrison added: “As building physics specialists and a disruptive manufacturer of building services technology, Ventive is well placed to advise and assist on this project – bringing to bear our expertise in environment management, system optimisation and construction integration. We share the ambitions of the Platform Design Programme and are fully committed to developing deployment-ready, manufactured-off-site buildings that address all of the economic, societal, environmental and wellbeing needs of the end-users.”

For more information, visit www.ventive.co.uk Rob Morrison, MD Ventive Ltd: rob@ventive.co.uk