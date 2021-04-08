Virtual Training Prioritised with Baxi Assure

To boost the confidence of professionals installing energy efficient heating and hot water products for residential new build developments, Baxi has continued to prioritise training with bespoke virtual learning modules.

Throughout the pandemic, Baxi has supported housing providers, developers and their contractors with virtual training opportunities. This approach has allowed for more valuable training to continue, covering the installation, commissioning and maintenance of the Baxi Assure complete home service range of boilers, hot water cylinders, air source heat pumps, energy saving accessories and controls.

The virtual training programme has proven so successful that Baxi will continue to offer it as an option, even when nationwide training centres re-open later in the year following government guidelines.

Tom Murray, Specification Director Commercial and Residential at Baxi Heating, said: “With the energy transition to a net-zero future at the forefront of the residential specification market place, being able to train customers on new technologies and products that will aid the industry to meet the carbon challenge is really important. For the residential new-build market, this will mean a greater emphasis on the importance of technologies such as air source heat pumps. However, our training valuably covers the complete range of our products including our gas and electric boilers, hot water cylinders, energy saving accessories including the SHRU, FGHR and heating controls.”

As part of the complete home service, advice from qualified Baxi SAP assessors to help boost efficiency and a Baxi Design service is provided for accurate sizing and specification. Projects benefit further from support at every stage from a dedicated team of specification managers, and a Project Hub to manage project product registrations, in addition to technical support and advice from installation to legislation.

To find more information about Baxi Assure Bespoke Training services and to register your interest please visit http://www.baxi.co.uk/assuretraining and follow Baxi Assure on social media linkedin/baxiassure