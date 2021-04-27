We’re delighted to announce our two winners of the Property Hero Award 2020

The Property Hero Awards 2020 – recognising the special individuals in the property industry

These awards are not about companies but about individuals who have done something really special. We are looking to identify the extraordinary people within our industry who have gone that extra mile and achieved things that often go unnoticed. The award was set up to highlight those who deserved to be recognised for outstanding performance and going that bit further to support leaseholders and the teams that support them in the year that was extraordinary – 2020.

We’re thrilled to announce the Winner of the Award – Libby Williams and Highly Commended – Elizabeth Stokes.

WINNER – Libby Williams

Libby is Head of Insurance. She is an amazing hard-working member of the Legal & Risk team, dealing with insurance claims for our customers. Libby is renowned for her incredible knowledge of the industry, with 20 years behind her, and she has a fantastic recall of past insurance history on multiple properties. Libby is well known for her attention to detail, and the enthusiasm she shows in her work is at times outstanding, often working well beyond the normal hours and above expectations. Her diligent approach to work has not gone unnoticed, and she is a well-deserved winner.

HIGHLY COMMENDED – Elizabeth Stokes

Elizabeth Stokes is Health & Safety Co-ordinator for the group. As Head of H&S – Jonathan Gough says; “Liz is a great asset to the H&S department”. She expertly manages over 400 projects to ensure that leaseholders are safe in their homes. Liz supports the property team through every stage of the project, and always with a smile. She is well-deserved of this award given the hard year that 2020 became, dealing with the many issues that the industry still faces, and with the leaseholders’ welfare always at the forefront of her mind.