Windermere Marina development makes great progress as building structures complete

Caddick Construction is making strong progress on the delivery of 25 exclusive properties at Windermere Marina Village, with the structure of the buildings now complete.

The development will provide 23 luxury apartments over four-storeys and two townhouses, all offering a waterfront view. Built in locally sourced stone and slate, they surround the modern 400 berth marina with its popular Boathouse Bar and Restaurant.

Derek Billows from Caddick Construction said: “We are making great progress on site and will complete this luxury development towards the end of this year. With many of the properties already sold off plan, it will bring a welcome boost to the local economy.”

Windermere Marina Village is less than a mile to the south of Bowness on Windermere with easy access to the southern Lake District. A popular holiday destination, the village offers a variety of holiday lettings in apartments, townhouses and boathouses.

Jason Dearden, Managing Director of Windermere Marina Ltd, said: “Windermere Marina is a vital part of the local tourism sector. Delivering more homes here will further boost the local economy and create even more vitality at this popular destination. The development is of the highest specification and has proved hugely popular, I suspect we may sell all of the properties before they complete at the end of the year.”

The project further strengthens Caddick Constructions Kendal office, which recently completed the Furness Peninsula Blue Light Hub project at Ulverston, Gateway 44 Retail Park in Carlisle and a variety of luxury car dealerships across Cumbria.