£16m Doncaster affordable housing scheme underway

Work has started on a £16 million affordable housing scheme in Doncaster.

The development of 126 homes will be delivered by Esh Construction in partnership with Together Housing Group, which also owns and manages Lakeside Rise in the town, and Housing 21.

Together Housing will take ownership of 56 two, three and four-bedroom homes and 10 two-bedroom bungalows for affordable rent, all of which will benefit from front and rear gardens and parking facilities.

Housing 21 will take ownership of 58 apartments in a three-storey retirement living scheme, and two bungalows.

Located off Highfield Road, Askern, the development meets an identified housing need in the district whilst the retirement living element will meet the requirements of an ageing population.

The neighbourhood will be focused around extensive public open space, with the design including footpath links to the surrounding community. A Sustainable Urban Drainage scheme will also be implemented at the development.

Steve Close, Chief Executive at Together Housing Group, said: “Building much needed new homes is one of our key aims at Together Housing and it’s great to see this development underway in Askern.

“Working with our partners, we are helping to provide high quality affordable rented housing in the area. From the bungalows to the four-bedroom houses, these new homes combined with the retirement living scheme will meet the needs of all residents.”

Paul Crosland, Construction Project Manager at Housing 21, said: “Housing 21 is a leading provider of Retirement Living and Extra Care for older people of modest means and we are excited to be working together with Esh Construction, Doncaster Council and Together Housing Group to offer further Retirement Living in Doncaster.

“This latest development will provide people over the age of 65 with choice and control over their living arrangements as residents will benefit from having their own front door while having access to communal facilities, such as lounge and garden, offering a safe and secure place to call home.”

Stuart Leslie, Divisional Director at Esh Construction, said: “The scheme at Highfield Road represents the largest land led development we have on site at present, and is testament to a huge combined effort from everyone who has been involved from the very early stages.

“Esh has a strong portfolio of successfully delivering high quality affordable housing and extra care developments across the region, and we look forward to working in partnership with two of our valued clients, Together Housing Group and Housing 21, to bring much needed new homes to Doncaster.”