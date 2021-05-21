A Look Inside The Waterside Penthouse in Nottingham

Located high up above the river, lies a spacious and inviting penthouse apartment that overlooks an entire city – beautifully embellished with bold, striking interiors that encompass modern city living. The Waterside Penthouse, part of The Waterside Apartments development in West Bridgford enjoys expansive views of the tranquil River Trent, the historic Trent Bridge, the world-famous Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, and miles of city skyline.

Developed by Monk Estates, with interiors by Curious Design, The Waterside penthouse features three- bedrooms, open plan living space and a large balcony with spectacular views. Boasting elevation, large windows and an impressive balcony space means that this property unapologetically allows natural light to pour in, dominating each room and playing a huge part in the overall aesthetic.

“Everything in this property revolves around its stunning views, and the design of each room has deliberately maximised and captured as much of the natural light as possible, so your eyes are always drawn towards the outdoors when you walk in. Each room within the penthouse has been thoughtfully designed, with neutral tones interspersed with bold splashes of colour, striking ornaments and wall art to finish,” said Steve Parker, director at FHP Waterside Living.

The open plan kitchen and dining space offers a combination of practicality and sleek style – with sharp, straight lines creating a classic look, and shades of Art Deco giving a sense of symmetry and balance. The use of minimal colour here – white, black and grey – means this large open space, is versatile for personalisation, and ideal for family living and entertaining.

If the living space is comparatively muted with strong, sharp lines, then the master bedroom is glammed up with sparkle, luxury and different textures. Alongside the sprawling views, the king size bed is the superstar of this room – with its elaborate headboard and plush velvet bench.

Contrasting rugs with geometric patterns complement the wallpaper – a jazzy yet understated design which is cleverly broken up by star-shaped wall sculptures. The colours go hand in hand – rich silky green complements charcoal grey, and muted beiges and creams add elegance and grandeur to this room which is a cosy place to rest.

The property’s en-suite really makes the most of the natural light and picturesque views. A stand-alone bathtub –the epitome of indulgence and luxury – is perfectly placed to take in the vistas. Wherever you are in this property, you are never far away from beautiful views, offering both serenity and vibrance – with the river flowing beneath you, and the city on your doorstep – the lifestyle of The Waterside Apartments is simply unrivalled.