AkzoNobel adopt Alcumus SafeContractor to continuously improve Health, Safety, Environment and Security processes

Paints and coatings expert, AkzoNobel, has partnered with Alcumus SafeContractor, to manage contractor compliance and support its Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE&S) ambitions to deliver zero injuries, reduce carbon emissions and move towards zero waste through operational excellence.

Akzonobel is a leading paints and coatings manufacturer, its world class portfolio of brands includes Dulux, International, Sikkens and is active in more than 150 countries across 130 sites. With a strong focus on sustainability through its People Planet Paint programme, AkzoNobel has implemented a global people, process and product safety management programme, to ensure that the highest safety standards are applied to its activities and sites. In addition, its Life-Saving Rules programme embeds eight key safety rules that must be applied with zero tolerance, along with a golden rule that all employees are empowered to stop work that they recognise as being unsafe.

SafeContractor is a leading provider of technology-led risk management solutions for both contractor safety management and accreditation. The online portal will help AkzoNobel to streamline its vetting and compliance checks across all sites, reduce administration time by up to 50 to 60 hours per month and source local contractors. The SafeContractor accreditation scheme will also provide AkzoNobel with valuable insight to make sure they’re working with contractors who meet their rigorous standards in health, safety and environment management.

Nick Turnbull, UK HSES&S Manager at AkzoNobel, commented:

“Health and safety are an integral part of how we operate. Being a manufacturing company, this is one of our core values so that we have effective and suitable controls in place for our own employees and contractors to manage health and safety risks across our value chain.”

“In our role as a responsible employer, our strategic HSE&S priorities are focused on continuous improvement of standardised company-wide processes. To maintain our strong safety record, SafeContrator will help us to monitor contractor safety and provides clear insight that the contractors we work with have the correct procedures in place and that they are meeting our environmental obligations too.”

Helen Jones, Chief Operating Officer, Enterprise at Alcumus, commented:

“Compliance assurance is a key HSE&S priority, particularly in such a fast-changing regulatory environment like AkzoNobel operates in. SafeContractor plays a vital role in supporting our clients so they have the confidence that they’re working with prequalified accredited contractors who have the same high standards.”

“We’re thrilled that AkzoNobel has joined our community and we wish them every success. More than 480 leading organisations and 35,000 contractors have selected SafeContractor to help create better workplaces, keep people safe, reduce risks and simplify processes.”

About Alcumus SafeContractor

For organisations that need to demonstrate compliance with increasingly stringent legislation, Alcumus SafeContractor, acts as a Supply Chain and EHSQ+ risk partner. We verify the compliance of your contractors and suppliers and make them available through an easy-to-use online portal.

This provides vital insight into your supply chain, enabling you to effectively monitor, manage, and make informed decisions about who you work with.