ARDEX UK and Building Adhesives Ltd (BAL) – UK Commercial team announcement





The ARDEX Group is a global is leading solution and service provider of innovative building systems, with 55 subsidiaries and 3,450 employees in over 100 countries on all continents.

As part of the ARDEX Group of companies within the UK, both ARDEX UK and Building Adhesives Ltd (BAL) businesses are quite rightly very proud of their history and their own distinct cultures and it is this heritage we have been building on, to progressively develop one culture, with one mindset, with everyone acting as one team and sharing one vision.

At the beginning of 2021, ARDEX UK and Building Adhesives Limited (BAL) have moved ahead with the next phase of their “Stronger Together” strategy with a new leadership structure taking responsibility for the UK Commercial teams.

Reporting into David Hackett, General Manager – Building Adhesives Ltd (BAL), David Lyman, formerly BAL Sales & Marketing Director will take on the new role of UK Commercial Director with responsibility for the key functional areas of Tiling, Flooring and the Home Improvement Channel (HIC).

UK Marketing and Training will also report into David Lyman. Andy Reid, formerly ARDEX Business Development Director takes on the recently formed role of UK Business Development Director overseeing major project specification selling across the UK for both ARDEX and BAL, also reporting into David Hackett.

Peter Bell remains as the Managing Director of both businesses and member of the ARDEX Group Global Management Committee.

As part of his pre-retirement plan until July 2021, Lee Kidd – ARDEX Sales & Marketing Director will provide support to the newly re-structured UK Commercial Team and support the business transformation with his vast experience of the respective markets.

The move consolidates the activities of all UK teams and more formally combines the forces of ARDEX and BAL for a stronger and more coordinated approach to the market.

Ardex.co.uk

Building-Adhesives.com