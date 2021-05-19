Armacell Launches Acoustic Barriers Range

Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, has launched to the UK HVAC market a range of acoustic barriers offering one of the market’s most efficient ratio of transmission reduction and ultra-thin material thicknesses, providing comfort to occupants while minimising the amount of space required.

ArmaComfort Barrier achieves a sound transmission loss with a weighted sound reduction index R w of 27 dB, with a wall thickness of just 2 mm, and R w of 32 dB at 4mm; the human ear perceives a reduction of 10 dB as a halving of volume. The products have been developed for applications in new constructions and for sound attenuation measures on existing building elements and mechanical equipment.

Based on a unique EVA/EPM blend, ArmaComfort Barrier products are easy to install, require little space and achieve excellent sound insulation properties over a wide frequency range. They are flexible, bendable and easy to apply via self-adhesive coating. They can be used on vertical or horizontal mechanical equipment and are free of halogen, phosphate, bitumen and lead.

The Armacell products are also recyclable, rot-proof, durable and resistant to most chemicals. The premium product, ArmaComfort Barrier P, is available in thicknesses of 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 mm. ArmaComfort Barrier B is offered in wall thicknesses of 2, 3 and 4 mm.

To further optimise sound reduction, ArmaComfort Barrier can be combined with ArmaSound® or other absorptive acoustic insulation materials on technical equipment, enclosures or piping.

“Noise has become one of the greatest environmental challenges of our times, and noises emanating from inside a building can greatly impair inhabitants’ quality of life,” said Tom Merton, Armacell UK’s technical specialist.

“The consequences of deficits in acoustic insulation are usually only noticed when a building is occupied and then they are often very expensive to remedy. It is therefore essential that noise protection measures are consistently planned and properly carried out, both when constructing new buildings and when modernising existing ones. Effective sound protection increases both the living comfort and the value of a property.

“There is a demand for sound insulation solutions that can also be retrofitted with the least possible loss of space, and ArmaComfort Barrier provides one of the best ratios on the market,” Tom Merton continued.

ArmaComfort Barrier enhances Armacell’s ArmaComfort noise control insulation range, which also includes the ArmaComfort AB range for rainwater and wastewater drainage pipes. ArmaComfort AB products are widely used throughout the UK, including in a number of luxury residential and hospitality properties.