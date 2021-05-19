BDP designed education hub to welcome the community

Ayr Grammar Primary School pupils are enjoying their new school following the full refurbishment of a Grade B Listed building that was originally home to Ayr Academy.

Designed by BDP’s Glasgow studio, the sensitive restoration of the historic building located on the edge of the 17th Century Citadel of Ayr offers a contemporary learning environment in an historic setting.

Following full consultation with parents, pupils, staff, South Ayrshire Council, and the wider community, the new education hub has been created to offer a nursery, a primary school, a Community Arts Centre, and a new home for the Ayrshire Archives and Registry which houses the repositories for historical records and the Ayrshire fine art collection.

Lindsey Mitchell, Architect Director at BDP, said: “This project is an exemplar of how the re-use of historic buildings is relevant to contemporary education.

We are hopeful that this fantastic refurbishment will be the catalyst for further regeneration of this important historic area in the town of Ayr.”

“This new education hub is a great example of how to bring the community together in one facility. The creation of a new public amenity that overlooks the river Ayr, and offers active frontage to South Harbour Street, provides the town with a real multi-generational offer that breathes new life into a fantastic historic building.”

The full refurbishment was carried out following the move of Ayr Academy to the new BDP designed school at the Craigie Campus in Ayr in 2017.