BPC LAND & NEW HOMES CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF TRADING

BPC Land and New Homes (part of the BPC Group) is celebrating its 25th year of successful trading and would like to thank all clients, both old and new, for their continued support over the years.

Established in 1996 by Managing Director Steve Blight, previous years have seen many changes to the business and the housebuilding industry, and the organisation is enormously proud to have grown from one business to five over the past three years.

Despite numerous recessions, property crashes, Brexit and of course COVID-19, the company has evolved to emerge bigger, better and stronger than ever. Every challenge has brought opportunity and the expansion of the original Land & New Homes company has given the business a fresh image. In contrast to its humble beginnings with a small team, the Group now employs almost 40 members of staff and has 2 office locations in Hertfordshire and London.

Company founder, Steve Blight prides himself on a transparent, honest and consultative approach and the carefully crafted businesses that all serve the housebuilding industry have a strong team working ethos he is extremely proud of.

Tracey Reece – “Group Marketing and Operations Director”

“We’ve created a new identity with a clean professional image that takes pride in our past, but with an expansive vision for the future. We intend to continue to strengthen our position within the industry, and work in close partnerships with our house builder clients to offer value added, multi-faceted solutions.”

A quarter of a century in business is an amazing achievement for any company and the exciting thing is, this journey has really just began!

All details of the brands and services can be accessed through the BPC Group website: www.bpcgroup.co.uk.