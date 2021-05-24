Caddick progress £25m Rushbond / Advent Stonebridge Mills residential scheme in Leeds

Caddick Construction have started work on a key brownfield residential scheme to deliver 112 homes on the site of the former Stonebridge Mills in Farnley, Leeds, on behalf of developers Rushbond Plc and Advent Developments.

The £25m project called Stonebridge Beck and located on Stonebridge Lane includes 82 contemporary style, new build, homes as well as the regeneration of the grade II listed and long derelict former mill buildings and cottages creating a further 30 homes.

This high-profile site and former industrial buildings are located close to the Farnley Ring Road and are well known for their historic chimney and water tower which will be retained as a sentinel for the redevelopment.

This extensive 10 -acre site includes the former mill pond as well as a new specially commissioned piece of public art to be situated at the entrance to the development which will act as a visual icon for the building’s industrial heritage.

The Caddick construction contract provides a comprehensive regeneration of the site and buildings as well as all hard and soft landscaping, highway access and estate infrastructure.

All homes are set beside an extensive new natural parkland idyll alongside the Farnley Beck providing an extensive area of public open space for the residents and community to enjoy which will become a key focus for the area.

Stonebridge Mills played a key role in the development of Farnley and neighbouring Wortley, dating back to the early 1800s when the water-powered woollen mill was a focal point of the local community. Despite being in some form of industrial use for around 150 years, the site has been derelict for many years.

Jonathan Maud commented on behalf of joint developers Rushbond and Advent Developments:

“Rushbond and our partners Advent have worked hard to design a really thoughtful and sympathetic regeneration of this long derelict and much-loved Leeds landmark. We know from our extensive consultations that the community are excited to see this project commence and we are committed to delivering a really high-quality scheme.”

Adrian Dobson, Managing Director from Caddick Construction said: “We are delighted to have started work on Stonebridge Mills and are helping to bring this site and historic buildings back to life as well as providing much-needed housing for the Farnley area. The site’s regeneration will also enable the green corridor along the Farnley Beck to be extended and run through the development which will be a huge bonus for the local community.

Marketing of the homes has now commenced and the developers have already received strong interest from home buyers seeking to relocate to this unique and attractive regeneration project. Benefitting from the historic surroundings and extensive new beck side park the homes will offer very strong appeal to home buyers.

A collection of conversion and new build homes will be available ranging from 2-5 bedrooms all offering high quality accommodation with private gardens and parking.

A particular and unusual feature of the conversion homes will be the spacious mill houses with fabulous high ceilings and huge windows providing superb natural light and views over the Stonebridge Beck and parkland.

The contemporary style new build family houses will provide high quality homes set within a semi-rural idyll yet situated less than 3 miles from Leeds City Centre.

LSL New homes are marketing the scheme and further information can be sought by calling 07837 116 469.

Principal designer and engineer on the scheme are W A Fairhurst & Partners with surveying services provided by BWF. The scheme is due to complete in Summer 2023.