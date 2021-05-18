CBRE BOLSTERS LEEDS TEAM WITH NEW HIRES AND PROMOTIONS

New starters in Building and Industrial teams

CBRE has bolstered its team in Leeds with a round of new hires across the National Building Consultancy and Industrial service lines. Dan Wells has been appointed as Senior Project Manager and Tom Wright joins as Building Surveyor. Davina Hyde-Sykes joins the team as PA to support the Building Consultancy and Engineering teams across the North, based in Leeds. The Industrial team has appointed Danielle Raunjak as Assistant Surveyor, joining from CBRE’s London office where she worked for 3 years.

Forming part of a wider Building Consultancy team of more than 30, Dan Wells joins from Gardiner & Theobold and Turner & Townsend, where he delivered a range of projects spanning new build education facilities, hotel refurbishment and the largest CAT A office building in Leeds with a contract value of £84M.

Dan’s role at CBRE is as a senior lead and Project Manager with focus on delivery of capital schemes across a range of sectors and property types. Following a 13 year service as a Royal Air Force mechanical technician, Dan has successfully delivered a range of projects across Leeds and London.

Tom Wright joins from Knight Frank where he acted for commercial clients on a wide range of instructions across office, industrial, retail and leisure properties. His role with CBRE will see him working on a range of core Building Surveying instructions for commercial clients across the North East.

CBRE also announces two promotions with Charles Parkinson promoted to Associate Director in the Office Agency team and Alison Mackay becomes Associate Director in Planning. Two new graduates also join the CBRE Leeds office – Sam Berry joins Planning and Tom Kruger joins Building Consultancy.

Charles Parkinson joined CBRE’s Office Agency team in 2019 as a senior surveyor from Garness Jones Ltd to work on Landlords office space and occupier projects. Alison Mackay joined CBRE’s UK Planning team in 2018 from Colliers to support the firm’s growing project workload. Alison’s expertise in large complex commercial planning applications and land promotion across multiple service lines has been instrumental in her success.

Richard Bamford, MD, CBRE Leeds commented:

“We are delighted to welcome both Dan and Tom to the National Building Consultancy team. The sector has remained resilient despite the pandemic and we look forward to harnessing their experience and expertise to grow our project workload and complement the wider team. Davina will also be a great addition to Leeds to support both the Building and Engineering teams across the North of England and it’s great to welcome two bright young graduates to the Leeds Planning and Building teams. Congratulations also to both Charles and Alison on their well-deserved promotions to Associate Director. We look forward to a busy and exciting year ahead.”