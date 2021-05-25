CBRE SUBMITS PLANS TO TRANSFORM PORT OF LIVERPOOL BUILDING

Planning Submitted For Phase 1 Renovations At Three Graces Building

Acting on behalf of Amtrak Real Estate, CBRE’s Planning and Development team has submitted a planning application to Liverpool City Council for the first phase of renovations to reposition Liverpool’s Grade II* Listed Port of Liverpool Building into a 21st century office building.

The planning application includes the delivery of new Grade A office space across the ground and first floors including small suites and lounges to the ground floor together with a mix of flexible sized office suites and collaboration spaces, informal meeting with quiet zones to the first floor.

Whilst the initial phase of proposed work to refurbish currently vacant ground and first floor space will address the types of work space on offer, a more holistic approach to the provision of amenities, such as high quality food and beverage offer, shower, changing, cycle and fitness facilities is on-going. The renovated building will ultimately combine amenity, health and vitality, high quality office space and social/community aspects all under one roof in a magnificent waterfront setting.

Amtrak has appointed the best in class team to sensitively revitalise the building and preserve its future viability by creating a sought after address that appeals to the evolving needs of occupiers in a post-pandemic world. CBRE’s Project Management and Building Consultancy, Planning and Development and Property Management and Asset Management teams are working together with lead architect Corstophine+Wright, 2M2 Studio Interior Designers, Orion building heritage advisors, Curtins structural engineers and Hoare Lea fire engineers to evaluate the existing building. Avison Young and Hitchcock Wright are appointed office agents.

As part of a masterplanning exercise for the building, the repositioning scheme embraces the heritage value of this Grade II* Listed property to deliver a world-class office building to meet modern day office occupier requirements.

Simon Hepple, Director, National Building Consultancy team in Liverpool said:

“Following the recent completion of our award winning refurbishment at another of the Three Graces, Royal Liver Building, we are delighted to be instructed to undertake a truly complementary, considered and sympathetic refurbishment which will return this magnificent building into its former glory preserving its future viability by delivering a wide range of flexible Grade A office accommodation and stunning amenities, whilst respecting the heritage value of the building.”

Grade A office suites from 250 sq ft to 14,000 sq ft on the ground and first floor will be offered to suit a wide range of contemporary occupiers from diverse sectors. The aim is to appeal to professional services, SMEs, creative and digital businesses, but also to appeal to the flexible requirements of blue chip, corporate occupiers.

Hepple continues; “With homeworking making it harder to attract employees back into the workplace there is now a greater emphasis on the office providing leisure, lifestyle and wellbeing facilities along with opportunities for social engagement.”

Hannah Cornthwaite, Senior Planner at CBRE, said

“Working collaboratively with Amtrak, CBRE is developing a long-term vision to re-position the magnificent Grade II* Port of Liverpool Building with the aim of creating a truly vibrant and revitalised destination in Liverpool.”

Ed Baverstock, Director, lead architects Corstophine + Wright commented:

“We are delighted to be working on this exciting project. Attracting people back to the workplace and providing resilient and flexible space that accommodates new ways of working post the Covid-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on health and wellbeing is central to the plans and we look forward to developing this project with the team.”