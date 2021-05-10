CITRUS DURHAM LAUNCHES 120 HOME INTEGRA 61 SITE TO MARKET

Savills Appointed To Seek Developer For Prime Site





Citrus Durham has appointed Savills to market a prime residential site for up to 120 homes at its flagship, £300m mixed-use Integra 61 development at J61 of the A1(M).

Savills has been instructed to seek an interested party to bring forward a high quality development on the 8 acre site within the Integra 61 development which already has planning approval for circa 300 homes, over 3 million sq ft of sustainable employment space, a 70-bed hotel, a family pub/restaurant, a nursery, car showrooms and a number of trade counter/retail units all adding to the diverse offering.

Phase 1 of residential development at Integra 61 is currently being delivered by Persimmon, with the £18M Millbeck Grange scheme well underway and the first residents of the total 170 homes moving in last year.

Phase 2 is on the northern part of the site which is surrounded by Bowburn Beck, existing and new build housing and is connected to the centre of Bowburn Village by a newly constructed footpath.

Savills is inviting offers by noon on Friday 28th May 2021.

Located at J61 of the A1(M) Integra 61 is just 4 miles away from the City of Durham and as such is well connected for future residents in addition to having a range of amenities and job opportunities on the site itself, making it a highly sustainable location.

The sale of the residential plot follows on from the recent announcement that Citrus Durham was awarded planning consent to deliver a new business hub, Evolution@Integra61, which will be delivered speculatively and add up to a further 23 flexible units available to purchase or lease making the development truly inclusive for occupiers of all sizes.

David Cullingford, Project Lead for Integra 61 and Citrus Durham, said; “The residential element of Integra 61 makes an important contribution to the wider project and to meeting the housing requirements in County Durham. We are creating a new community with a wide range of amenities in a safe and attractive environment that’s well connected and of a high quality. We are looking forward to engaging with the successful party to bring forward this next phase of development.”

David Craig, Associate Director at Savills, continued; “The site provides developers with a shovel-ready opportunity to deliver a high quality residential development which benefits from excellent connectivity and its proximity to one of the largest mixed use developments in the region.

Integra 61 has proven to be a highly attractive location from a housing and commercial perspective and the continuation of its progression will further add to its vibrancy and appeal.”

Interested parties to contact David Craig (0191 323 3145) or Ray Minto (0191 323 3142) at Savills Newcastle.





