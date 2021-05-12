Countryside Due to Create Affordable Housing Scheme

Countryside, the mixed-tenure developer, and emh group have entered into a development agreement to create a 100% affordable housing scheme in Radcliffe-on-Trent. The developments consists of 55 new homes, fulfilling a joint commitment by Countryside and emh group to provide affordable homes across the East Midlands. To date, this also includes 105 affordable homes in Grantham.

“Working collaboratively is fundamental to the provision of affordable homes and this is at the heart of Countryside’s partnerships model. Working in partnership enables us to efficiently deliver well-designed, high-quality and sustainable homes and we are very proud to be building on our work with emh group to serve the needs of the community,” said Glyn Mabey, managing director of partnerships in the East Midlands at Countryside.

“Shelford Road will bring much-needed affordable housing to Rushcliffe, enabling many local families to live in a new home in a high value area that may otherwise have been financially inaccessible. We look forward to seeing this new neighbourhood take shape and to continuing our work with emh group across the region.”

Located at Shelford Road, the new development comprises a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, 30 of which will be available for shared ownership with the remaining 25 available for affordable rent with emh group. The development is set to bring more than £500,000 of Section 106 local investment, including approximately £390,000 towards primary and secondary education, £58,000 towards off-site highway improvements, a £50,000 healthcare contribution and £65,000 towards sport and leisure facilities.

“We are delighted that through our strong relationship with Countryside we have been able to contribute towards meeting the housing aspirations of people in Rushcliffe. We are particularly proud of the range of property types we have been able to deliver, going some way to addressing the range of demands of local people,” concluded Chris Jones, executive director of development at emh group.