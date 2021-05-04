DMWR Architects Makes Appointments

DMWR Architects has made two senior promotions and a new appointment within the Practice. Paolo Di Gennaro, who is based in the London office and Chris Lenehan, based in the DMWR Manchester office, have both been promoted to Director. In addition, Adam Blacker has been appointed to the role of Director.

Paolo joined DMWR London in January 2014 as an Associate Director. His promotion is in recognition of his consistent success in delivering successful projects and his contribution to the growth of the Group over the past seven years. Chris joined the Manchester office in 2019 as Associate Director and in the past two years his commitment and dedication continues to help successfully grow and expand the Manchester office.

Adam is a Design Architect with over 25 years’ experience, having previously worked for BDP and Benoy. He will be heading up and growing the design side of DMWR across the Group. Adam will be based in the London office.

“It is wonderful to announce the promotions of both Paolo and Chris in recognition of the hard work and commitment they have both made to the Practice. We are also delighted to welcome Adam to the Practice. His wealth of experience will help us continue to grow the design side of the Group,” said Barry Harper-Smith, Managing Director of DMWR Architects.

“It’s a very exciting time for DMWR and these three Directors will further strengthen the existing senior management team and will continue to drive the success of the business. With these three positions and the pipeline of new business, the future for DMWR is certainly looking very bright.”

DMWR Architects is an international award winning RIBA Chartered Practice employing over 55 staff with offices in London, Manchester and Hertfordshire. Established in 1963 the Practice, alongside its parent company CHQ Group, specialises across many sectors including residential, student accommodation, retail, commercial, healthcare, leisure and international projects.