Edinburgh Council affordable home programme

The City of Edinburgh Council’s affordable housebuilding programme continues apace with construction starting this week (Tuesday 25 May) on a further 49 new affordable and energy efficient homes for Dumbryden Gardens in Wester Hailes.

Following completion of the Dumbryden Gardens phase one development in November 2019, phase two has commenced on the former Dumbryden primary school site.

Led by construction partner Robertson Partnership Homes, procured through SCAPE Construction, the site combines 35 homes for social rent and 14 homes for mid-market rent and includes a number of wheelchair accessible homes.

This development, to be completed in Winter 2022, is part of the City of Edinburgh Council’s housing building programme which, along with housing association partners, will contribute to the delivery of 20,000 new homes across the city by 2027.

Councillor Kate Campbell, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said:

It’s great to see construction starting on another council-led development with more new council houses getting built. Our house building programme has to meet the needs of our communities and so these homes will be accessible, highly energy efficient and some homes will be fully wheelchair adapted.

There are so many families in need of permanent, affordable housing, so it’s good that next year these homes will be ready for families to move in and be part of this growing community.

Councillor Mandy Watt, Vice Convener, said:

I’m looking forward to seeing the development start to take shape over the course of next year, and bring a range of benefits for the local community through revitalising a disused site and through additional initiatives delivered by our contractor, Robertson Partnership Homes, as part of the project.

Edinburgh has one of the most ambitious house-building plans of any local authority in the UK and these are great example of quality Council-led homes that will be affordable to rent and live in long term.

Matt Collins, managing director, Robertson Partnership Homes, said:

Last year we completed 263 new homes for the City of Edinburgh Council’s Small Sites Programme through Scape’s Major Works Scotland framework and are proud to be the delivery partner for the second phase at Dumbryden Gardens.

The City of Edinburgh Council is committed to providing high-quality homes and equal housing opportunities for its residents. The inclusion of sustainable features which will further benefit the residents underlines the Council’s commitment to the natural environment and the wellbeing of the communities it is creating.

Mark Robinson, group chief executive at SCAPE, said: We’re delighted that Robertson Partnership Homes and the City of Edinburgh Council will be delivering energy efficient homes for both social and mid-market rent. SCAPE is fully committed to helping clients achieve their net zero carbon target. Whilst the need for social and affordable housing is ever pressing, it’s important that new homes are delivered which help address the environmental challenges we face, and it’s encouraging to see the City of Edinburgh Council future proof their housing stock.