Free Construction Training for Bermondsey Residents

Bermondsey residents were invited to learn more about free construction training opportunities at an Open Day on the site of the former Thorowgoods department store on Southwark Park Road. Local people who may have recently been made redundant, are looking to retrain, return to work following furlough or just an extended work break were invited to come along to find out about the training available.

Up to 500 Bermondsey residents were offered free construction and digital skills training at the Southwark Construction Skills Centre for the coming months, thanks to a partnership between The Skills Centre, The Blue Bermondsey, Big Local Works and Southwark Council.

Those taking part in the training will have direct access to job opportunities at the £500 million redevelopment of the former Peek Frean biscuit factory, as well as at ongoing works at Canada Water and Old Kent Road developments.

“Here at SCSC, we have trained hundreds of people from all over London since opening in 2016, and have helped them start their new careers in construction,” said John White MBE, Director of Southwark Construction Skills Centre (SCSC).

“With so many big construction projects going on in and around Southwark at the moment, we think it’s important that the local community benefits from these job opportunities as much as possible and so we are looking to help secure local training and jobs, for local people. The range of opportunities in construction may surprise some people – come along to find out. No previous experience is required as we have a programme of pre-employability training to get people started on their new career in construction.”

The Southwark Construction Skills Centre also includes a community digital classroom at the site of former high street department store Thorowgoods on Southwark Park Road. This facility will be open to all Southwark residents and offer digital skills training, again to help those who might find themselves out of work because of the pandemic, or in need of digital refresher courses.