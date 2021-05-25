FURTHER ISLAND QUARTER PLANS REVEALED AS PART OF ON-SITE EVENT

NEW images of the proposals for The Island Quarter have been released as part of an event to mark the progress of works on Canal Turn, the opening phase of the development.

Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood, Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen, chief executive Mel Barrett, and other guests were shown around the 36-acre site by Robert Ware, chief executive of The Conygar Investment Company PLC.

The dignitaries were joined by children from Sneinton C of E Primary, who planted a time capsule as part of the ongoing work on Canal Turn, which is due for completion in early 2022.

The images released at the event included an updated masterplan for the site, showing increased amounts of green space and the positioning of the currently active phases in the wider context of the site.

The event was the first chance to welcome guests onto the site since work started in November 2020, with lockdown restrictions limiting outdoor social gatherings.

Robert Ware, chief executive at Conygar, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to welcome people down to The Island Quarter to see both the progress that is being made at Canal Turn and the wider plans for the site.

“Canal Turn will be a true entertainment spot for the city, with event spaces, restaurants and panoramic views across the waterfront. When completed, it will open up the canal basin area, enhancing one of the city’s most under-utilised assets.”

Plans for the opening phase also feature a bandstand and a substantial area of new, attractive public space, which will link with a network of public realm and access routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Island Quarter masterplan, which received outline planning approval in April 2019, has been designed with a full lifecycle of uses – including hotels and hospitality, office space and community living – and green spaces at the heart of the plans.

Ware said: “The Island Quarter is one of the biggest projects of its kind in the UK and is a huge part of the regeneration of Nottingham’s Southside. The masterplan images released today reiterate the scale of what we are trying to achieve with the development, as we look to create something that will make the city stand out on a national and international stage.”

As part of the development of the site, Conygar has applied for Homes England funding and is in the process of exploring the Levelling Up Fund, which is designed to support investment in places where it can make the biggest difference to everyday life.

Cllr David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “It was great to see progress on The Island Quarter site and to get a sense of the scale and potential for the area. Conygar has some really exciting ideas for what is a huge site, which will become a significant new destination as it develops.

“The mixture of proposed developments for The Island Quarter will really complement what’s going on elsewhere in the Southside area, reanimating this part of the city as a place to live, work and play. It’s transformative developments like these that put Nottingham in a strong position to bounce back from the pandemic and forge a bright future.”

Julie Doyle, partnership and enrichment lead at Sneinton C of E Primary School, said: “We have been very appreciative of the support that Conygar has given to our school over the past 12 months.

“The children were very excited to be involved in this special event today and have enjoyed deciding what should go into the time capsule. We are delighted to have an ongoing partnership with Conygar and look forward to the opportunities that this will bring to our children in the future.”