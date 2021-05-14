GMI appointed on major new 604-bed student scheme in Leeds

Building will be 15 storeys high at its highest point and is designed to provide affordable student living within an environment to support health and well-being.

GMI Construction, a leading main contractor to a growing portfolio of public and private clients throughout the UK has announced that it has been appointed as the main contractor to construct a new 604-bed purpose-built student accommodation scheme in Leeds.

The development situated on Carlton Hill in Leeds will see the demolition of a 20 year-old, 239 -bed student accommodation block to make space for the new development.

The new building, which will be 15 storeys at the highest point, has been designed to provide affordable living, with a strong emphasis on an environment to support students’ mental health and well-being.

It is planned for students to move into the new building during September 2023.

The £40M project is the culmination of several years of planning and dialogue between Pickard Properties and Unipol Student Homes who will lease the building for exclusive use by students attending the University of Leeds.

It will incorporate several fully landscaped three-storey “sky gardens”, allocated to clusters of apartments. The open-air theme also extends to ground floor level with its own courtyard, providing a combination of natural and interactive spaces for student studying and socialising.

Commenting on the project Lee Powell, Divisional Managing Director of GMI, said: “This is a significant project win for GMI and we are looking forward to working with Pickard Properties, Fox Lloyd Jones and the rest of the team in changing the landscape of the Leeds City skyline.

“The scheme enables GMI to enhance its successful track record of delivering student residential living and we are proud to be involved in a ground-breaking design that caters for students’ mental wellbeing.”

Also talking about the project Miles Pickard Director of Pickard Properties said: “We recognise there has been a huge change to students’ needs, and therefore a considerable amount of thought has been given to the design, social circulation and interaction for the wellbeing of students.

“We are really looking forward to developing Carlton Hill for the students of Leeds to enjoy this modern, cutting-edge addition to the accommodation available to them in the city.

Martin Blakey of Unipol added: “We are looking forward to 2023 when we will take delivery of what will be an exciting new living environment, available at an affordable rent providing value for money, for students of the university.

“Everyone involved in this development has worked hard to ensure this building will be a home from home and a great place to live.”