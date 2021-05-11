GRAHAM commences construction of new £16m Marsh Barton Station

Construction and civil engineering specialist firm GRAHAM has commenced works on the construction of a new £16 million railway station in Exeter.



The new two-platform station will be delivered in collaboration with Devon County Council, who provided the initial concept design, which GRAHAM then utilized in a Design and Build Contract, along with Network Rail, and train operating company GWR.



The project will also involve the construction of a new pedestrian and cycle bridge that will supplement the new station, which GRAHAM will also deliver using its vast engineering expertise.



The new bridge will provide step free access to the station and improve ‘active travel’ links (cycling and walking) between Alphington, Marsh Barton and the Riverside Valley Park.



Once complete, the station will be located near the ‘Energy from Waste’ plant on the eastern edge of Marsh Barton industrial estate.



The new station will accommodate services for more than 7,000 people employed at Marsh Barton, while there are also development plans for around 2,500 new homes across the estate, which is currently used for light industrial and office space, along with several car showrooms.



From the end of May, there will be a road closure to vehicles at Clapperbrook Lane East for an estimated 14 months, however the route will remain open for access to pedestrians and cyclists throughout that period.



Discussing the project, GRAHAM’s Civil Engineering Managing Director, Leo Martin, said:



“We’re delighted to be working on this much-needed and anticipated railway station for residents living along the routes of Teignbridge, Exeter and East Devon. It will provide access to excellent job and leisure opportunities in the area while the new pedestrian and cycle bridge will encourage heathier travel choices.



“GRAHAM is committed to providing projects that deliver lasting impact and our experience in the rail sector is vast and wide-ranging. This latest scheme adds to our impressive portfolio, which also includes several projects we are delivering this year for Crossrail alongside Network Rail.”



A spokesperson for Devon County Council said: “The station is a core element of the Devon Metro rail strategy for Exeter and is central to supporting economic growth to the south west of Exeter and to the Marsh Barton employment area itself, as well as Dawlish and Newton Abbot.”



The new station will serve passengers on the Exmouth to Paignton line, via Exeter Central and St. David’s, a route operated by GWR.





