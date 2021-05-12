Groundbreaking Hire, Reclaim and Reuse Scheme to Combat Construction Waste

Dura Products launches new scheme to reduce waste and encourage material reuse

Sustainable construction innovators, Dura Products, have today announced the launch of a new scheme to combat construction and demolition waste (CDW), of which the UK generates over 60 million tonnes per year[1]. Its groundbreaking Hire, Reclaim and Reuse initiative enables its recycled plastic kerbing and drainage solutions to be rented for a fixed length of time before being reclaimed and used again on future projects.

Dura Products have been manufacturing sustainable road kerbs since 2003, and have always prioritised the green credentials of its sourcing, manufacturing and installation. However, 32% of waste sent to landfill comes from the demolition of buildings[2], and so to tackle this, the company has extended its focus to the recyclability of its solutions.

This spurred Dura Products to launch its Hire, Reclaim and Reuse scheme, which allows contractors to rent and use its products for a fixed length of time before being reclaimed and used again on future projects. It aims to keep polymer waste in use for as long as possible to create a multiple recycling loop system that has a compounding positive effect on the environment. The scheme will be essential for short-term construction projects as it will provide an eco-friendly solution to the inevitable waste produced by the demolition of temporary infrastructures. Instead of discarding the materials, every Dura Product unit will be recovered and re-used.

Steve Bennett, Managing Director of Dura Products, commented: ‘We’re incredibly excited to launch this first of its kind initiative! The scheme will be adopted within our environmental policy, developing over time with each and every uptake. In order to propel the construction industry towards a more sustainable future, we must be eco-conscious at every stage of development to ensure we get the maximum life out of the resources we use. The solutions we provide fit this criterion, and our new scheme, aimed at extending product life ever further, is the next logical step for us to take.’

