High-quality housing scheme will bring wider benefits

A partnership between two Yorkshire businesses has started work on more than 20 homes, with the value generated used to support essential frontline council services across North Yorkshire.

The development at Marton Cum Grafton will include a series of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. North Yorkshire County Council-owned developer Brierley Homes is working with award-winning Yorkshire construction firm Hobson & Porter to deliver the properties on the edge of the Vale of York. Brierley Homes passes the value it generates to North Yorkshire County Council to reinvest in the local community.

The development will also include eight affordable homes at a time where there is high demand for more affordable housing.

The scheme will focus on maintaining local housing aesthetics – keeping a traditional theme while refurbishing several barns. In order to achieve this, involving businesses with knowledge of local and traditional styles of building specific to Yorkshire will greatly improve the outcome, while using modern practices to ensure these properties are energy efficient. Hobson & Porter will use these practices to significantly reduce CO2 output.

The residential and regeneration sector is Hobson & Porter’s longest-standing sector, with the business celebrating its 50th year in 2021. In the last half-century, the firm has completed worked on thousands of residential properties across the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire regions, ranging from refurbishment and enhancement works through to new-build sites of up to 50 homes – working in both the public and private sectors. This latest scheme for Brierley Homes will add a prestigious market-housing scheme to this growing portfolio.

Karl Battersby, chairman of Brierley Homes, said: “2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Brierley Homes, with the Yew Tree Farm development just one of a number of high-quality housing schemes under way.

“Not only will these developments attract people to North Yorkshire, but they will also help cater for local demand at all levels of the market.

“What is more, the value will be ploughed back into essential services during what is a challenging time for local government.”

Richard Hunter, Managing Director of Hobson & Porter, said: “We’re excited to be delivering this prestigious housing development in the heart of North Yorkshire and bringing some fantastic new properties to the private housing market.

“We are acutely aware of the need to develop these new homes in line with the area’s surroundings and will be constructing them with this in mind, including converting several existing barns to retain their original features.”

The development is set to be completed in May 2022.