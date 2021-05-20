Hotel La Tour Sitting at Milton Keynes’ Highest Point is Topped Out at 50 Metres by Winvic

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, has celebrated the topping out of its first hotel project, Hotel La Tour. The luxury hotel which is located at the highest point of central Milton Keynes stands at 50 metres now the roof has been completed.

The roof covering programme is now underway and the Winvic team will be moving on to the floor and ceiling curtain walling, as well as focusing on the extensive glazing on the thirteenth floor where the sky bar, restaurant and public exhibition space will be.

Hotel La Tour’s Managing Director Mark Stuart and Operations Director Jane Riley were invited to site along with Will Elsigood from pHp Architects to enjoy the city and park views from the roof of the fourteenth floor. A project progress tour was also provided by Winvic’s Operations Manager Mike Quinn and Project Manager Russell Sullivan which included a visit to the recently completed show bedroom and a close look at stainless steel, mirror finish cladding which the Winvic team started to install in April.

Works to the envelope and cladding will continue with the 30m high, LED-lit satin finish stainless steel circle on the eastern façade completing the impressive external design. The ‘sun’ design will be visible up the city’s Midsomer Boulevard, which was created to align with the sun on the longest day of the year. Winvic is currently fitting-out the 261 bedrooms, which has included the sailing and positioning of off-site fabricated bathroom pods. Fit-out of other facilities within the hotel will also continue, such as the 12,000 sq ft flexible conference floor that comprises adaptable meeting spaces and an external terrace that has been designed to be high load bearing.

The project is expected to be handed over to Hotel La Tour in July 2022.

Mark Jones, Winvic’s Head of Multi-room, commented: “We started on site just two weeks after the first 2020 lockdown was announced and despite the unprecedented challenges, our team have hit milestone after milestone on, or ahead, of schedule. I’d like to say a huge thank you to them. Reaching the highest point of any multi-room project is always worth celebrating, but this is a bit more special as it’s Winvic’s first hotel.

“It’s great to be able to welcome Mark and Jane from Hotel La Tour to site to enjoy the fourteenth-floor views and also for them to get a feel for the finished scheme in the fully completed show bedroom. Mark, the city planners and the people of Milton Keynes are already impressed with how the striking, mirrored cladding is looking, so we look forward to the next programme landmark when the façade reaches 50 metres up to the top of the building and boasts the 30-metre contrasting circle, which represents the midsummer sun.”

Mark Stuart, Managing Director: “It’s always a pleasure visiting Hotel La Tour and seeing how Winvic have been driving the project at pace – they’ve been doing a good job so far, operating safely and swiftly. The mirrored cladding going up is an impressive spectacle, and the show bedroom provides the quality and luxury our guests will be looking forward to. Standing 50 metres high on the now completed roof has been a momentous milestone and it won’t be long before we’re welcoming members of the public to gaze at the views while enjoying a drink at the bar.

