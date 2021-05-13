HOUSEBUILDER PARTNERS WITH SKILLS ACADEMY FOR APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMME

Award-winning Yorkshire housebuilder Ilke Homes has partnered with national training provider Code for a major apprenticeship programme to develop its workforce.

Ilke Homes is expanding its Knaresborough-based operation with the addition of 30 apprentices, and the company is currently recruiting for its next intake of production team members.

The firm, which builds zero-carbon modular houses and apartments, has teamed up with Code, a national digital skills training academy based in Sunderland, which delivers apprenticeship schemes for a range of employers.

It specialises in training solutions around digital skills, such as digital support technicians, cyber security technologists, software developers and network engineers.

With monthly starts available from May through to July, successful applicants for the Ilke Homes scheme will be enrolled upon a 12-month recognised training and development programme.

Once training is completed, apprentices can expect a permanent position with a salary of around £22,000-per-year, plus associated benefits.



Code works with companies of all sizes based throughout England to upskill their staff, supporting firms to find the best way to use their Apprenticeship Levy – a government scheme introduced in 2017.

Employers can benefit from current government incentives of £3,000 per new apprentice start, and will have access to funding available to offset the costs associated with training their apprentices through recognised training provider Code.

Code is the apprenticeships division of Rebuyer, which works with companies across the UK to recycle their old IT equipment to protect the environment and support families who don’t have access to laptops, tablets or PCs.



Simon Howatson, chief executive of Code digital skills academy, said:

“Companies are increasingly recognising the value of apprenticeship programmes to upskill their workforces.

“Apprenticeships are a great way for people to learn vital new skills, and they are rewarding for businesses – leading to greater productivity and allowing firms to expand their operations.

“As an employer, you can also get funding from the government to help pay for apprenticeship training.

“We’re proud to have partnered with Ilke Homes and look forward to helping equip their workforce with the skills of the future.”



Julia Norton, head of human resources at Ilke Homes, said:

“We here at Ilke Homes are delighted to partner with Code in order to bring our current recruitment drive to life.

“We see apprenticeships as an integral component of our expansion plan for 2021, starting with the introduction of apprentices to our core roles within the production and manufacturing team.

“We are proud of both our product and our people; with our homes being built to the highest quality and specification.

“I am confident that our apprentices will bring with them a wide range of skills and behaviours needed to drive the business, and operation, forward into the future – being efficient, effective and strengthening our already industry award-winning processes.”



