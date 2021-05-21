Insight Workplace Health achieves coveted SEQOHS accreditation

Insight Workplace Health, a provider of occupational health services to the construction sector across the UK, is celebrating achieving SEQOHS accreditation.

SEQOHS, or Safe Effective Quality Occupational Health Service, is a set of standards and a process of accreditation that aims to help to raise the overall standard of care provided by occupational health services.

Insight’s feedback from the assessment described it as having a team who are “clearly well motivated, enthusiastic and supportive of each other and the wider business”.

It went on to say: “The assessors were impressed with the commitment and positive attitude of the occupational health team. The team are customer focused and work hard to obtain regular feedback from managers and staff.”

Founded in 2009 by twins Liz Terry and Ellie Taylor, Insight has grown in the last 11 years from just two staff (Liz and Ellie) to over 30 employees. It now has bases in Llandarcy, Swansea; Newport, Gwent; and Ruthin, Denbighshire and serves clients across the whole of the UK with its mobile fleet.

Key milestones have included its move into larger offices in Llandarcy in 2016 and the launch of its secure occupational health portal in 2015. In 2016 the company opened its purpose-built clinic in Imperial Park, Newport and in 2020 Insight Workplace Health was named as one Wales’ top 50 fastest growing companies on the Fast Growth 50 list.

In the past year the company has taken on major contracts with the Welsh Government and Welsh Water and opened its new office in North Wales to facilitate the delivery of these. The company continues to expand in North Wales, most recently winning a contract to provide occupational health services for Conwy Council.

Insight Workplace Health co-founder Liz Terry said:

“We’re delighted to have achieved this accreditation. Everybody within the company was very involved in the process. Having SEQOHS accreditation assures our customers that we’ve got good clinical governance, our nurses and doctors are engaged in continuous professional development and our clinical standards are as high as they can be. It gives important, independent and impartial recognition that we have demonstrated our competence.

“This accreditation opens new avenues for us, because it means we can work with customers who only choose SEQOHS-accredited providers. It will also help us when we are hiring physicians, enabling us to attract the very best people to our team.”