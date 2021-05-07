ISO CHEMIE’ S WINFRAMER IMPROVES WEST MIDLANDS HOUSING

ISO Chemie’s thermal insulating and load bearing bracket support system has been specified as part of energy efficiency improvements to dozens of residential homes in the West Midlands.

The move sees WINFRAMER units being retrofitted under an initiative to bring poorly insulated properties in Coventry up to current energy efficiency standards and provide better quality housing for homeowners along with long-term cost savings.

Passivhaus certified and fire rated to up to 30 minutes, WINFRAMER is a prefabricated installation frame, manufactured to accommodate cavities up to 250mm that allows windows to be supported independently from the face of the wall regardless of any external cladding being in place.

Quick and easy to install, the product’s application in Coventry is seen as part of a solution to meet a wider Government strategy to reduce carbon levels in housing that has single skin walls or non-cavity walls – these buildings have a reputation for leaking considerable amounts of energy, heat and sound.

Andy Swift, ISO Chemie’s sales and operations manager – UK and ROI, said this type of housing needs attention.

He said: “Using WINFRAMER as a platform for the windows to be moved forward, allows a cavity wall to be created outside the existing one. This can then be filled with insulation to massively improve thermal efficiency. As it’s also very thermally efficient and airtight, WINFRAMER is proving to be an easy and cost-effective way to improve the quality of the Coventry properties.”

The composite WINFRAMER brackets can bear heavy windows loads, including bi-fold doors, to provide a reliable, strong and high-performance support frame. Installation is quick with windows attached directly and secured mechanically using either standard fixing screws or fixing lugs in the usual manner.

A hinged insulation core combines with the composite wood structural bracket to become an integral part of the overall wall structure, providing compliance with window energy saving regulations (EnEV) and the RAL quality assurance association.

ISO-Chemie is one of Europe’s main producers of impregnated foam sealants, specialising in the manufacturer of foam products from polyethylene (EPE), polypropylene (EPP) and polyurethane (PUR) using the latest production techniques. More at https://www.iso-chemie.eu/en-GB/home/