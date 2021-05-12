Knight Property Group boosts project management team

Eddie Higgins joins to manage major speculative logistics development scheme at Bellshill.

Knight Property Group has expanded its project management team with the appointment of Eddie Higgins as Construction Project Manager.

Eddie brings around 26 years site engineering and project management experience with leading companies within the Scottish construction sector, including Ogilvie Construction and Stewart Milne.

He will operate from the firm’s Edinburgh office and manage developments in the central belt of Scotland with initial focus being the development of Belgrave Logistics Park, the 14-acre former Devro site in Bellshill, which was acquired by Knight at the start of this year.

His role will involve overseeing and managing the entire flagship 250,000 sq ft speculative development project, working closely with the design team and principal contractor. Site preparation is currently ongoing, with planning being submitted in June. Site works are scheduled to commence in September with completion in Spring 2020.

Howard Crawshaw, Director of Knight Property Group said:

“Eddie is a valuable addition to our experienced project management team and brings with him a wealth of experience in the construction sector. He is well respected and will add another dimension to our existing team given his background and many years of engineering expertise. He will manage the Bellshill project from the front-end to completion, bringing a specialism that will add real value and foster collaboration between the members of that team.”

Eddie Higgins added:

“I’m excited to be joining Knight and was impressed by the positive ambition of the company, along with the supportive and refreshing ethos. Belgrave Logistics Park is a major development project and my contracting background will be of benefit in ensuring that we deliver a successful project to bring to the Scottish logistics and industrial market next year.”

The 47-year old is married with two children and lives in Perth.