Launch of AES Reliability Consolidates Group’s Services

AES Engineering Ltd has announced the launch of the AES Engineering Reliability Group (AES Reliability). The new group brings Rotherham-based AES Engineering’s range of asset management and plant reliability companies under one banner, offering one of the most comprehensive services on the market.

The launch of the new group follows a two-year period of expansion and acquisition and includes: AVT Reliability Ltd, which has bases in Cheshire, UK, and County Cork, the Republic of Ireland; Van Geffen Reliability, based in the Netherlands; and AVT Reliability Inc, based in Tennessee, USA. The companies offer more than 45 years of expertise, delivering plant asset management and reliability improvement services and solutions, with in-depth knowledge of the most advanced condition monitoring technology.

“Every company in the group shares one key attribute – it has reliability in its DNA. Very few, if any, companies can deliver the comprehensive, 360° service that the AES Reliability group offers. In addition to on-site services, our Remote Diagnostics Centres are staffed by certified engineers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, providing on-demand support to clients requiring instant or routine problem diagnosis,” said Technical Director of AES Reliability, Lee McFarlane.

“Our aim now is to continue to expand the AES Reliability group, with the simple goal of improving the reliability of our customers’ assets and operations, to save them time and money,” he added.

The company’s consultancy and on-site services encompass troubleshooting support, condition monitoring, structural monitoring, pipework vibration compliance, rotor dynamics/reciprocating services, energy assessment and pump reliability.