Leeds and Manchester based contractor secures £20M+ orders at start of financial year

Leeds and Manchester-based contractor Castlehouse Construction has kicked off its new financial year with a £20M+ order book. The company successfully completed a £20M project pipeline in 2020, despite the challenging backdrop of the pandemic and has already secured the same value of projects for the year ahead in a mix of sectors across Yorkshire, the North West and North East.

Since opening its Manchester office in 2019 to service its growing North West client base, the company has continued its recruitment drive and now boasts a team of 33 across its Northern offices with a raft of projects secured spanning healthcare, hospital trust contracts, retail, industrial, offices and residential schemes.

Castlehouse recently delivered circa 50,000 sq ft of Grade A office space into the Leeds pipeline at the iconic One Embankment in the city centre following a £3.2M refurbishment programme.

The company’s retail portfolio also continues to gain ground with its Pets @ Home £1.1M new build in Cheshire and a programme of Lidl new builds across Yorkshire, the North East and the North West as part of the company’s partnership framework with the retailer.

The contractor also delivered the retail element of the £17M Treadmills regeneration development at the former Grade II listed prison building in Northallerton, which was driven by the Central Northallerton Development Company, a JV between Hambleton District Council and leading Yorkshire developer the Wykeland Group.

Global ice cream brand Froneri also chose Castlehouse to deliver its Lancashire warehouse extension and charity Horticap commissioned Castlehouse to build its new two storey café and shop in Harrogate. The contractor has also successfully completed the acclaimed residential scheme at Southfield & Westfield House in Harrogate, transforming former office buildings into 20 luxury apartments with unrivalled views over The Stray.

Castlehouse is one of the North’s fastest growing construction firms and works within all sectors of the market, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, education and residential on a design and build and traditional basis.

The £20M order pipeline sees the firm’s projected turnover for 2021/22 at £25M+, demonstrating its resilience and growth since its £195,000 turnover back in 2011/12. The company was formed in 2009 by directors Richard Lumley and Frank Kofler who combined their extensive experience and expertise of working for and founding major companies in the Yorkshire region for more than 40 years.

Richard Lumley, Chairman of Castlehouse Construction commented:

“To secure £20M worth of orders as we start our new financial year, equal to that for the whole of 2020/21, is testament to the hard work and drive of the entire team in what has been testing times due to the pandemic. We are incredibly proud to be in this position and continue to benefit from the robust relationships we have built with our growing client base across the North of England.”