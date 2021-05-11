Leviat Launches New Ancon Windpost

Leviat, world leader in connecting, fixing, lifting and anchoring technology for the construction industry, has launched a revolutionary new thermally efficient Ancon windpost designed to minimise thermal bridging in masonry cavity walls.

Following extensive research and testing, the patented Thermal Windpost (TWP2), part of the Ancon range of steel construction fixings, offers up to an impressive 70% reduction in thermal transmission through the span of the windpost. This guarantees it meets the BRE level for thermal performance provided in BR 443 as a minimum and offers opportunities for more stringent thermal specifications to be met.

The Thermal Windpost features integral mineral fibre insulation to ensure continuity of insulation in the cavity, and its innovative design means the windpost sits level with the outside face of partial-fill insulation so it can be taped to further reduce thermal heat loss. This provides the additional benefit of eliminating time-consuming cutting of insulation to fit behind/around the windpost, increasing the overall speed and consistency of installation.

Manufactured from stainless steel with a teardrop fold for strength and engineered to minimise weight, the Ancon Thermal Windpost is up to 35% lighter than traditional windposts, making it easier to handle and install onsite. Again, this significantly improves speed of installation by reducing the requirement for complex manual handling procedures for longer lengths.

With UK housebuilders facing the ‘zero carbon ready’ Future Homes Standard from 2025, building design for new residential developments must change. The Ancon Thermal Windpost addresses one of the many thermal heat loss issues across a building’s fabric which contribute to the ‘performance gap’ between designed and realised thermal performance, and is part of Leviat continual drive towards innovation with products that improve performance to help create better buildings.