Lincoln Enterprise Park expansion won on appeal enabling economic growth for the city

Following the continued demand for commercial property in and around Lincoln and a successful planning appeal win – Lincoln Enterprise Park has been granted planning permission for the extension of the site – bringing new jobs to the city.

Following the completion of phase 6 in 2019, the newly approved phase 7 will bring 15 new mixed-use units to the park – located on the A46 near Thorpe on the Hill – offering in-demand expansion opportunities for current occupants and new commercial premises for other businesses.

It is estimated that circa 50 jobs will be created following the extension of Lincoln Enterprise Park, which in due course could directly or indirectly grow to 200.

Developer and site owner LEP Developments brought together a team of highly experienced industry professionals to successfully appeal the local authority’s initial decision to deny the planning approval.

Managing director of LEP Developments, Nicholas Falkinder, said: “Lincoln Enterprise Park’s growth over the last 15 years has been driven by the demand from businesses wanting to either expand, or relocate to the area.

“Naturally, we are pleased with the decision to enable us to progress with our plans – myself and the wider team have worked hard to ensure our proposals are in line with the local authority’s policy to support economic growth and productivity, protect employment and encourage new business start-ups.

“We will be delivering a high-quality and sensitively designed development, which has carefully considered its context and setting – contributing towards driving the Lincolnshire economy forward.”

Alongside LEP Developments, Lincoln-based Heronswood Architectural Design led the original application, planning consultancy GraceMachin Planning & Property led the appeal, and landscape architect practice, Influence, created the landscape plans and impact assessment of the extension.

Partner of GraceMachin Planning & Property, Nick Grace, said: “This is the right decision to enable welcome economic growth in Lincoln – a vibrant city which continues to attract inward investment from businesses that want to operate here.

“The National Planning Policy guidance published in 2019 gives significant weight to economic growth and productivity, and this should be driven forward in Lincoln, as it is in other areas, for the benefit of the local economy.

“LEP Developments offer a premium product in a unique and highly accessible location and those firms that are already on the park and are thriving, will be able to expand their premises and operations.”

Landscape architect Influence created the landscape design and planting plans for the site, which includes the addition of native trees, hedgerows and wildflowers.

Sara Boland, managing director of Influence, said: “The current footprint of phase 7 which is grassland is low in ecological diversity and this is a good opportunity to improve on the biodiversity and habitats on the site. Our plans include significant ecological and biodiversity enhancements and the landscape provision goes above and beyond what is usually expected at a commercial site – which is fantastic.

“As a practice we have supported LEP Developments since its first application for this extension and conducted a detailed landscape visual assessment. We maintained our position in the appeal that the plans had no landscape or visual impact, and we are pleased that the Planning Inspectorate was in agreement.

“I wish Nicholas and the team all the best with the extension and look forward to seeing the business park continue to thrive.”

Rather than speculative building, LEP Developments does not begin construction until the majority of the units have been let or sold, so there are rarely long-term vacancies.

The new units, which range from 1,500 to 12,000 sq ft. are being marketed by Lambert Smith Hampton.

Lincs-based law firm Roythornes worked with LEP Developments on the planning appeal.