Mecalac unveils new site dumper models at UK demo event

Earlier this month, Mecalac Construction Equipment UK launched a suite of new site dumper models at an exclusive event at its Warwickshire demo ground. The eagerly-anticipated 3.5MDX cabbed site dumper made its global debut, alongside all-new hydrostatic versions of the highly popular 6MDX and 9MDX.

Alongside providing VIP guests with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of each new model, the event comprised a number of informative presentations and a technology showcase. For the first time ever, Mecalac’s AX1000 articulated wheel loader was also showcased on UK soil.

6MDX and 9MDX (hydrostatic)

An evolution of Mecalac’s renowned MDX site dumper range, the six- and nine-tonne hydrostatic 6MDX and 9MDX bring smooth, uninterrupted power and the addition of dynamic braking. The all-new models offer improved performance and traction – particularly on inclines where gear changes can often result in loss of drive.

Removing the gear stick allows for a more spacious operator environment, increasing comfort and minimising fatigue. With fewer parts, the hydrostatic models ensure lower running costs, thanks to lower maintenance requirements and fewer wear items.

3.5MDX

Durable, dependable, versatile and highly capable, the 3.5MDX site dumper is the latest addition to Mecalac’s world-acclaimed cabbed portfolio. The efficient, low-emission engine works through a four-wheel-drive system that features low-range in both forward and reverse, giving operators peace of mind on challenging terrain.

Available with either swivel tip or forward tip, the new model guarantees class-leading power, performance and durability and includes Mecalac’s Shield safety pack as standard.

AX1000

With outstanding power and stability, Mecalac’s AX1000 articulated wheel loader is a true market leader. Its sleek but rigid monoboom combines high tear-out forces with protected hydraulics, delivering maximum safety and impressive cycle times.

The model’s self-stabilising system uses an articulated pendulum joint to make carrying heavy loads across uneven terrain significantly easier and safer. Visibility and operator comfort are excellent thanks to a panoramic cab and intuitive control layout. Available with a range of attachments, from buckets to pallet forks, the AX1000 is an incredibly versatile on-site asset.

Paul Macpherson, Commercial Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “With lockdown restrictions slowly easing, we thought hosting a secret VIP event was the perfect opportunity to officially launch a number of exciting new additions to our MDX site dumper portfolio. The event was a huge success – and the glowing feedback on our new models was a really positive outcome.

“Alongside the new dumpers, attendees had the first opportunity on UK soil to get behind the wheel of our versatile AX1000. The articulated loader is an excellent product and we’re experiencing ever-increasing demand for the range.”

To learn more about Mecalac’s range of industry-leading equipment, visit www.mecalac.com/en.