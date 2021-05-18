Mobile Mini SHEQ team named ‘Team of the Year’ by British Safety Council

Mobile Mini UK’s SHEQ team has been crowned ‘Safety Team of the Year Highly Commended Winner 2021’ this month by the British Safety Council at the International Safety Awards.

Out of 292 organisations of all sizes and sectors, including businesses from the UK, Africa, Asia, India, mainland Europe and the Middle East, only Mobile Mini UK succeeded in being crowned overall Team of the Year highly commended winner.

These awards, which are now in their 63rd year, span all sectors with significant representation from construction, manufacturing, oil, gas, mining, power and utility organisations. They aim to celebrate organisations that have shown dedication to keeping their workers and workplaces healthy and safe. The team of the year category recognises outstanding achievements resulting in a significant improvement to health, safety and wellbeing, from a collaboration of stakeholders.

The study submitted by the Mobile Mini UK SHEQ team focused on alliances and teamwork during the evolving coronavirus pandemic and was reviewed and adjudicated by several safety professionals. This detailed how the different teams within Mobile Mini quickly aligned and adapted to ensure that the risk of Covid-19 could be adequately managed internally, allowing operational teams to provide a prompt service externally. Key features included the fast procurement of equipment and PPE, the rapidly facilitated switch from office working to home working, skeleton office teams working safely in socially distanced modified offices and the continued successful delivery of units to the frontline. Underpinning all of these changes was the Covid-19 risk assessment process, which was designed to ensure that all stakeholders had ongoing input. All teams responded admirably to these changes and no employee was injured as a result.

This steadfast engagement and teamwork were some of the biggest factors in the business safely navigating through the worst of the pandemic and undoubtedly contributed to the judging panel’s decision when deeming Mobile Mini as worthy Team of the Year winners. Chris Watcham, Health and Safety Director at Mobile Mini UK said,

“Winning this highly respected award is a truly remarkable achievement given the company we were in. This is an incredible endorsement from an internationally recognised and sought-after awarding body. We believe this benchmark and the illustrious company we find ourselves in, further establishes our unwavering commitment to Safety, Health and Environment. We have always been proud of our industry-leading health and safety record, but this has become even more integral to expectations post the coronavirus pandemic. Although this was a safety award, the obvious input and teamwork from all teams within the business made this possible. Our thanks go out to all teams across the business who continue to make achievements like this possible.”

Last month three Mobile Mini UK sites, North East, North West and South Wales, achieved Merit safety from the British Safety Council. Recognisable businesses to have successfully obtained passes, merits or distinctions previously include the likes of BAE Systems, GlaxoSmithKline, Sodexho, Kier, Wilmott Dixon and Volker. Congratulating Mobile Mini on their award, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, said,

“The long list of winners of the International Safety Awards shows that an increasing number of companies are embracing the management of health and safety risks as an enabler of business, benefiting people, companies and society but none more so than Mobile Mini UK, as an overall highly commended winner. The team has shown a true alignment with the vision of the British Safety Council that no one should be injured or made ill through their work – anywhere in the world. My warmest congratulations to Mobile Mini UK as overall 2021 Team of the Year winner, you should be truly proud of your achievement.”