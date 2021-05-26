Musk Process Services to Undertake Site Upgrade

Lallemand Animal Nutrition, a global leader in yeast and bacteria production, has chosen EJ Musk Process Services to undertake a £2,000,000 expansion of its Malvern site. The investment will see the installation of new larger capacity fermentation vessels, increasing production capacity and underlining Lallemand’s commitment to UK production.

Musk, part of the Edwin James Group, is delivering the turnkey project from design to installation with fabrication handled via the Musk workshop in Swadlincote.

“This investment and the improvements at our Malvern production site will help us to meet the growing demand for our products. We are committed to our UK production and delivering more solutions that positively impact animal nutrition and well-being. The team at Musk showed a real understanding of the project, and with their other group companies they were able to provide us with a full solution from planning and design right through to manufacturing and implementation,” said Jonathan Wiffen, Operations Director at Lallemand Animal Nutrition.

Lallemand Animal Nutrition specialises in microbial fermentation using yeast and bacteria in animal agriculture. The business develops, produces and markets high-value yeast and bacteria products, including probiotics, silage inoculants, and yeast derivatives.

Commenting on the project Charlie Price, operations director at Musk Process Services, said: “We are working in partnership with Lallemand to deliver a turnkey project that will expand capacity at this key production site in the Malverns. It underlines the integration of services across the Edwin James Group to deliver everything from project design to fabrication and installation.”

Edwin James Group is a national engineering, technical and process services group that operates throughout the UK. The group offers a complete range of services that are delivered by a highly skilled workforce.