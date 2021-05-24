NATIONAL CHRISTIAN BANK RELOCATES TO BEESTON THANKS TO INNES ENGLAND

AN ULTRA modern office space in Beeston has now been let after it was snapped up by Christian owned and run bank Kingdom Bank earlier this month, with commercial property agent Innes England acting for the landlord.

Kingdom Bank – which has a history of over 65 years providing UK churches with financial solutions – is relocating from its former head office at Ruddington Fields Business Park due to a requirement for more space as its work expands.

Having been acquired in 2020 by a group of independent Christian investors alongside Christian charity Stewardship, Kingdom Bank is seeking to grow the number of churches, Christian workers and charities it serves across the country.

Located within the established Boulevard Estate on Padge Road in Beeston, the 4,850 sq. ft suite within Media House will provide open plan office space on the ground floor to accommodate the bank’s growing team of around 30 employees. It is also in a prime commercial location within close proximity to the M1 as well as Beeston town centre and Nottingham city centre.

The office building also offers high-end features and amenities such as glass partitioned meeting rooms, a suspended ceiling with inset LED lighting, a stylish communal kitchen and shower facilities, as well as 22 car parking spaces.

Ross Whiting, associate director at Innes England, acted for the landlord Venus Estates – a commercial property management and maintenance business based in Nottingham.

Ross said: “Although this year has been hugely challenging for a large proportion of businesses across the UK, the office market – which may be surprising to some – has remained relatively stable. The signing of a new 15 year lease at Media House shows that there are ambitious and growing businesses out there that are still looking to expand and relocate to bigger and better offices, despite the challenges and change in working habits over the past year.

“With the shift to home working offering more flexibility and appealing advantages, many employers will need to create an office environment that employees want to spend time in – it needs to be modern and stylish, with open plan areas and social spaces to facilitate the collaborative working and team building approach.

“Beeston is currently thriving thanks to its £50m Beeston Square development and has proved to be a popular place with local businesses over the last year. It is great to see Kingdom Bank make the move to Beeston and I am pleased to help our client Venus Estates achieve its full rental potential.”

Paul Houghton, chief executive officer at Kingdom Bank, which is well known for holding deposits from Christians and lending to churches, charities and Christian workers across the UK, said: “We are delighted to be leasing Media House as a space in which the work of the Bank can grow in the coming years. We are confident that these new premises will provide us with the environment we need for the exciting ongoing developments in the Bank’s support of Christian work across the UK.”

