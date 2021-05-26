New aerial images show the progress of our Chapelton development in Aberdeenshire

Places for People is excited to release aerial images to show the progress being made at its Chapelton development, which is located just eight miles outside of Aberdeen.

The development of high quality two, three and four-bedroom homes, offers the very best of rural and modern life, with beautiful scenery on its doorstep and excellent transport links into the city.

With over 40 new homes under construction, we have released a range of two and three-bedroom homes that are available through shared equity, and a range of mid-market rental apartments and bungalows.

Sales and Marketing Director, Allison Sutherland said: “It’s great to see the site coming to life in these aerial photos. Chapelton is located in a beautiful area and will create a thriving community.

“The development has been very popular, due to the desirable location and the range of high-quality homes available. Homes at Chapelton are finished to a high specification, which includes tiling in bathrooms, beautiful high-quality shaker style kitchens with integrated appliances and French doors connecting to the rear gardens.

“With a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, available to buy or rent, there’s never been a better time to take a look at Chapelton – we really do have something to suit everyone’s budget.

“With our updated marketing suite and show home now open, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to view our Chapelton development.”

Chapelton is a long-term vision to create a new sustainable town, comprising 8,000 homes and an equal number of job spaces, as well as all the amenities you would expect.

Located just eight miles south of Aberdeen, the development pays homage to the established buildings of north eastern Scotland, with homes integrating local materials such as slate, granite and stone. For further information about homes available at Chapelton and ways to buy, contact our Sales Executive on or click on www.homestobuy.placesforpeople.co.uk/find-a-home/chapelton/