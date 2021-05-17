NSM APPOINTED TO WORK ON TRIO OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS

Commercial property management specialist, NSM, has been appointed to manage three North West industrial assets.

The three developments were acquired by client, Network Space last month. They include:

Newfield Industrial Estate in Tunstall, Stoke on Trent, a 125,000 sq ft multi-let industrial estate which is occupied by 20 businesses including global corporate Air Liquide and a number of successful local companies.

The 28-acre Sovereign Distillery which provides 446,151 sq ft of commercial space in Huyton, Liverpool

A prime 11.4 acre site on Atlantic Street in South Manchester offering 220,000 sq ft of industrial warehouse space with redevelopment opportunities.

NSM operates from offices in St Helen’s and Doncaster and will help the landlord maximise the value of the properties and their return on investment, as well as managing the day to day running of the estate and rent roll.

Nicky Jones, Managing Director of NSM, said: “These are three significant sites across the North West and will ultimately bring almost a million sq ft of new property for the team to manage. As some of the sites offer refurbishment and redevelopment potential we will build strong relationships with the existing tenants to effectively manage that process.”

NSM has continued to collect over 95% of all rents billed since lockdown commenced, working closely with tenants to provide support and advice about Government initiatives as well as managing staged payments.

The company’s investment into its Spaceman platform has shown how vital proptech can be in ensuring every member of the team can deliver effectively regardless of the pandemic challenges, with all information about every project live at the touch of a button.